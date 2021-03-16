MPL Philippines Season 7 to fire off on March 19

A NEW season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines is to fire off on Friday, March 19, with organizers bracing for another exciting esports action.

Now on its seventh season, MPL Philippines gathers anew the top teams and players in the country of the popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game to battle for supremacy.

In the about-to-start season, group stage competitors will be composed of 10 teams — eight seeded teams from the previous season and two main qualifier winners.

Said teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. They will compete in a round-robin format, with each game win helping them earn points to qualify for the playoffs.

In Group A are defending champion Bren Esports, Aura PH, Onic PH, Cignal Ultra, and Work Auster Force. Group B, meanwhile, is composed of Omega Esports, Execration, Blacklist International, Nexplay Solid, and Laus Auto Group Playbook Esports.

Advertisement

Opening the first week of MPL PH Season 7 is a clash between Omega Esports and team Execration, which is a rematch of their Season 6 playoff semifinal match.

Omega Esports defeated Execration, 3-1, in their best-of-5 series, something the latter hopes to redeem itself from at the onset of the new season.

The game is set at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Defending champion Bren Esports opens its season on Day Two against Onic PH.

Bren Esports had the number of Onic PH last season, taking all the matches they played, including sweeping their semifinal joust, 3-0.

The team then plays Nexplay Solid the following day.

Adding a new dimension to the latest season of the league is its partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, which has an end view of raising awareness on wildlife conservation through MPL PH’s advocacy-driven tournaments.

Through the partnership, the league also hopes to show that online games are not only for entertainment, but gamers can also be “global agents of change.”

Fans are also set to be engaged with the return of the Mythical raffle this season. Through it, fans are afforded the chance not only to show support for their favorite team but also to win exciting prizes. Entry to the Mythical Raffle will be available each game week, from group stage to playoffs for a total of 10 weeks.

MPL PH Season 7 action can be seen through the following links: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Official Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH), Mobile Legends Esports Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MLESPORTS), Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mplph.official), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqmld-BIYME2i_ooRTo1EOg), MLBB eSports (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMncR-XXNXhMyJELEgCrHlg), and Official MPL-PH Website (https://ph-mpl.com/). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo