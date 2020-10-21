MPL-Philippines Season 6 playoff phase begins today

LET the playoffs begin!

Following 151 action-packed regular season games, competition in Season 6 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines kicks into high gear with the playoffs beginning on Thursday.

Done in extraordinary circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, the local MPL tournament, supported by Smart and Realme, has proven itself resilient with quality esports action to boot.

Emerging from the regular season battle smoke are eight teams — Aura PH, Blacklist International, BREN Esports, Cignal Ultra, Execration, NXP Solid, Omega PH Esports, and Onic PH – which will begin the mad dash to be crowned as champion.

The MPL-PH Season 6 playoffs will have a revamped format. From the double-elimination bracket from the previous seasons, all qualified teams this season will now compete in a single-elimination playoffs bracket.

Organizers said the sudden death factor that this year’s playoffs have increased the stakes for each series, giving viewers more reasons to tune in.

The matchups were based on each respective team’s standings from the regular season. The top seed from each group faces the fourth seed of their opposing group. The second seed, meanwhile, is matched against the third seed of the opposite group.

The first round of the playoffs will have Group A first seed Execration versus Group B fourth seed Cignal Ultra; Group A second seed and defending champion Aura PH versus Group B third seed Onic PH; Group A third seed Blacklist International versus Group B second seed Omega PH Esports; and Group A fourth seed NXP Solid versus Group B first seed BREN Esports.

The tournament champion will get $25,000 for its efforts, while the second place receives $13,000 and third place $7.000. Fourth place gets $3,000 while those coming in at fifth to eighth place will receive $1,500 each.

A $1,000 bonus will also be awarded for the Finals most valuable player.

To ensure the safety and health of teams, staff, partners, and fans amid the pandemic, the entirety of the MPL-PH Season 6 playoffs, happening from Oct. 22 to 25, will be played online.

All matches will be streamed live via our official social media channels (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Facebook, Mobile Legends Esports Facebook, Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Facebook, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang YouTube). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo