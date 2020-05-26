MPL-PH Season 5 grand finals set for this weekend

THE GRAND FINALS for Season 5 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League — Philippines (MPL-PH) is set for this weekend with eight teams vying for the top spot.

Happening from May 29 to 31, the MPL-PH grand finals, organizers said, promises to churn out exciting battles, which is what the tournament has been doing in a season challenged by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Competing teams are led by veteran squads Bren Esports and Execration. They are joined by defending champion Sunsparks, ONIC PH, SGD Omega, Blacklist International, BSB and ULVL.

Up for grabs in the marquee mobile esports event is the $25,000 first place prize.

Powering the event is Smart Communications Inc. with realMe the gaming smartphone of choice.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League — Philippines Season 5 grand finals will be broadcast online through Facebook Live (Tagalog Stream — https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/ and English Stream — https://www.facebook.com/MLESPORTS/), and YouTube Gaming (Tagalog Stream — http://bit.ly/MLBBEsportsYTB and English Stream — http://bit.ly/MLBBENYTB).

Viewers of the event stand to win prizes during the Mythical Raffle Draw.

They just have to register on the link that will appear during the show to win any of the following prizes: One of Nine (9) Legendary Prize packs, each containing 10 EPIC skins, 5 Lightborn skins and other in-game items and One (1) Mythical Prize pack containing 4 Legend Skins, 5 Lightborn skins, 36 exclusive Epic skins and lots of other in-game items.

Meanwhile, because of the cancellation of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2020, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be hosting the MPL-PH Champion Invitational, an online exhibition tournament which will take place on June 20 — 21 and June 27 — 28. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









