Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has partnered with multinational software company SAP SE to future-proof and simplify its business processes.

“One of our key objectives is really to future-proof our business and, in doing so, future-proof all our other stakeholders, including our partners, investors, employees, and even ourselves,” MPIC Chief Financial Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla said during an online briefing on Friday.

SAP offers solutions aimed at simplifying business processes, as well as standardized metrics and analysis tools designed to minimize carbon footprint.

“If we can have a good reference for what we are doing for MPIC, this will translate into all of those other transformations to intelligent enterprise that [we] will be having to all our 1,800 customers here in the Philippines,” SAP Philippines Managing Director Edler R. Panlilio said.

“While moving customers to intelligent enterprise, I think we are really driven by that purpose of SAP to really put sustainability at the forefront of these transformations,” he added.

SAP has 102,400 employees from more than 140 countries, including the Philippines, and has more than 22,000 global partners, according to its website.

“I think everyone will agree with me that the biggest disruption if we don’t act now is really climate change,” Mr. Panlilio said.

“Now is really the time to act on it, and that’s part of our sustainability efforts,” Ms. Cabal-Revilla said.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin