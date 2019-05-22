MPIC, Maynilad commit to help in Manila Bay rehabilitation

METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC) and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. have committed to help the government clean up Manila Bay through the Adopt-an-Estero program.

In a statement on Tuesday, MPIC and Maynilad said they signed the memorandum of understanding with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the Adopt-an-Estero program, which is part of the government’s efforts to rehabilitate Manila Bay. The partnership will span five years.

“MPIC has always been committed to protecting and preserving the natural environment, as well as promoting the health and safety of the general public. Upon acknowledging the objective of the DENR to promote stewardship among the private sector, MPIC through Maynilad is set on assisting government agencies in improving water quality parameters of the country’s water bodies,” MPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Maria K. Lim was quoted as saying.

Under the MoU, MPIC will adopt and restore the following creeks (esteros): Estero de Vitas, Estero de San Lazaro, Estero de Kabulusan, Estero de Magdalena, Estero de Binondo, Estero dela Reina, Estero de Sampaloc, Estero de San Sebastian, Estero de San Miguel, Estero de Valencia, Estero de Quiapo, Estero de Uli-Uli, Estero de Paco, Estero de Pandacan, Estero de Tanque, Estero de Balete, Estero de Provisor, Estero de Concordia, Estero de Sunog Apog, and Estero de San Antonio Abad.

MPIC said it will closely coordinate with DENR, local government units, other government agencies, and stakeholders in the clean-up efforts. The company will also provide logistical support and mobilize schools and communities to take part in the program.

For its part, Maynilad will hasten the implementation of its wastewater plans and programs, such as the rehabilitation of sewer lines, connect customers to the existing sewage network, install collector pipes at easements cleared by the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission, accelerate sewerage coverage, and conduct information and education campaigns on wastewater treatment and disposal.









”MPIC, Maynilad, and the DENR recognize that the concerted efforts of both the public and private sectors to clean Manila Bay’s riverine tributaries will have beneficial effects on the health and well-being of the public, promote environmental sustainability, and allow for flexibility in a climate of global warming,” the companies said.

Other MPIC companies such as Manila Electric Company (Meralco), Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc. (MPHHI), and Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) will also adopt esteros.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.