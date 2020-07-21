MP Promotions thrilled to have Marcial in its fold

RECOGNIZING how Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Felix Marcial brings added dimension to its roster of fighters, Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions said it is thrilled to have the boxer in its fold and take the latter’s career to another level.

Met members of media at the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday for the first time after agreeing to a promotional deal last week, Mr. Marcial and MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons said they are excited over the newly signed partnership and that they are looking forward to getting things going and exploring the numerous opportunities ahead.

After taking his time to evaluate all his options in turning professional, Mr. Marcial, 24, finally revealed last Thursday that he had made the decision to sign a six-year promotional deal with the group of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as he believes under the promotion he would be taken care of and that he would continue to grow as a fighter.

In choosing to sign with MP Promotions, Zamboanga native Marcial said a key factor was the former’s full support of his desire to continue representing the country in international tournaments like the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and the Olympics.

Right now, International Boxing Association (AIBA) rules allow professionals to compete in events it sanctions, something the boxer wants to continue pursuing.

With MP Promotions, Mr. Marcial joins world champions Pedro Taduran, Johnriel Casimero and Jerwin Ancajas, whose paths as world-class pro fighters he wants to follow.

Given the circumstances of Mr. Marcial as a “pro-Olympian fighter,” apart from his vast potential to establish a solid professional career, Mr. Gibbons said MP Promotions is thrilled to have welterweight Mr. Marcial on board their team.

“I think we have the brightest, biggest prospect from the Philippines in Eumir. What an honor to have him in MP Promotions. I’m not used to working with amateurs but I’m excited to work with him,” said Mr. Gibbons.

“He takes the promotion to another level. We usually work with top fighters already but Eumir is special because he qualified for the Olympics. He is a unique fighter. The Philippines don’t have big boxers like him. His journey is different because in the Olympics he is also representing the country,” the MP Promotions official added.

SUPPORTING OLYMPIC QUEST

With Mr. Marcial’s contract built around fulfilling his Olympic obligations and pursuing his gold medal dreams, Mr. Gibbons shared that the first year of the contract would largely be dedicated to supporting Mr. Marcial’s preparation.

They are currently working with the boxer for the best possible arrangement for his training, including considering Mr. Marcial’s request to bring over his coaches from the amateur ranks, like Don Abnett and Ronald Chavez, citing familiarity, as well as in consideration of the current situation with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are working with Eumir and the federation (Alliance of Boxing Associations of the Philippines),” said Mr. Gibbons.

Mr. Gibbons went on to say that they do not see Mr. Marcial’s decision to turn professional getting in the way of what he wants to accomplish in the rescheduled Olympics next year.

MP Promotions is looking to give Mr. Marcial a couple of fights before he plunges to exclusive Olympic training next year.

The promotion is eyeing one fight in October or November depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Featuring Mr. Marcial in a four or six-rounder undercard of a possible Pacquiao fight, too, is not being discounted, Mr. Gibbons said.

Mr. Marcial booked a spot in the Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic boxing qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, in March. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









