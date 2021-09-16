In certain conditions, patients need or opt to get support from healthcare facilities in another country. Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore aids its international patients, including from the Philippines, to access its services and experience its various medical expertise.

The process of going overseas can be a struggle at times, which could further concern the patients and the families and relatives looking after them. Mount Elizabeth Hospital understands and addresses this challenge by going the extra mile for its patients residing abroad through its Patient Assistance Center.

Operated by Parkway Hospitals Singapore, the Patient Assistance Center is an overseas office providing one-stop patient care to more than 20 cities around the world. The Philippine office is located at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

The Patient Assistance Center serves Filipino patients and their families who need support in medical and travel arrangements, thus lessening their stress over the process of acquiring a healthcare service in another country.

Attending to these needs of patients and their families are the trained, dedicated, and warm staff of the Patient Assistance Center, who would assure their stress-free and comfortable journey.

Some of the one-stop concierge services of the Patient Assistance Center include medical referrals and appointment booking; evacuation and repatriation assistance; flight reservation; visa application and extension; accommodation arrangement; airport meet-and-greet service and domestic transfer arrangement; direct admission arrangement; assistance before, during, and after hospitalization; multi-language translation and interpreter service; hospital billing and financial inquiries.

Through the Patient Assistance Center in the Philippines, Filipinos can reach the world-class medical care and off-shore medical treatment that Mount Elizabeth Hospital could provide, which can also bring peace of mind for the patients.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital has been serving as a medical hub in the Asia-Pacific region for more than 40 years. It has received a Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, which indicates its gold seal of approval for quality healthcare.

The hospital houses up-to-date technologies and a diverse mix of skilled specialists across a wide variety of medical fields. One of its specialist clinics is the Asian Heart & Vascular Centre (AHVC).

The team at AHVC has cardiologists who hold experience in handling several cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death, heart valve problems (valvular heart disease), adult congenital heart disease, and sports cardiology.

Among them are Dr. Chan Wan Xian, a senior consultant, echocardiologist, and heart failure intensivist; Dr. Edgar Tay; and Dr. Stanley Chia, who are both senior consultant cardiologists and interventional cardiologists.

This multidisciplinary team of highly skilled doctors, along with the nurses and cardiac technicians, commits to serving patients with compassion, integrity, and professionalism.

The specialist heart center also collaborates among experts in different sub-specialties in managing conditions, whether simple or complex, to make the total patient care better with a focus on a holistic approach.

Offering a comprehensive range of cardiology services from prevention to diagnosis as well as treatment and rehabilitation, AHVC partners with patients with the determination to help them attain good health.

Parkway Patient Assistance Center in the Philippines is located at G/F, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Contact their office at +63 917-526-7576, or e-mail manila.ph@parkwaypantai.com.

