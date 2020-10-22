MotoDeal is now the number one motorcycle website in the Philippines

The year 2020 has brought about many changes to the lives of Filipinos and all over the world. A personal vehicle is an empowering asset, and there is none more personal than a motorcycle. Many motorists on the road ride on two wheels for transportation or for their livelihoods. It is the most common form of transportation in this country, whether in the city or in the provinces of the Philippines, motorbikes are a staple on any patch of asphalt or even dirt in our humble archipelago. Every day, countless motorcycles are sold for different reasons, whether it be for a small business, leisure riding, or even as a means to skip the traffic.

Rise of new opportunities

In the year 2019, the Philippines ranked 5th largest market in the world for Motorcycles, presenting ample opportunity for many businesses to set up shop in the country. Big brands like Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kymco have already established production facilities here in the country. Other brands from India and even China are looking into establishing local assembly and production facilities to meet the growing demand for bikes. In the first half of 2020, however, total sales for motorcycles were at about 47.8% less than the first half of 2019 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and government lockdowns. Physical distancing has become the new normal, necessitating the development of online platforms in order to reach consumers. Given that the Philippines was the fastest-growing market for motorcycles in the world from 2012 to 2019, according to motorcyclesdata.com, it seems that this trend will pick back up by 2021 with a quick and strong recovery expected according to analysts.

The power of AutoDeal, for Motorcycles.

Looking to enhance the buying experience of every Filipino in the country, and to replicate the success that AutoDeal.com.ph has garnered, the SirQo Group, Inc, launched MotoDeal.com.ph with the vision to provide a seamless customer-centric method for purchasing motorcycles online.

After launching in March of 2020, the MotoDeal platform has grown exponentially ever since. Coming from about 60,000 to over 500,000 site visits for the month of September alone, the brand is now the number 1 motorcycle buying website in the Philippines.

Key points in the site’s growth are during the month of February to March, where the number of visitors doubled and remained constant until April after the official launch of the website and its many features. Following this period, the month of May marked one of the biggest increases in site visits with a rate of over 250%.

The next big leap happened in the month of September, with up to 145% rate of growth from the month prior. This brings the total number of visits per month up to 542,539 visitors, a number which is still growing and growing allowed MotoDeal to be the most visited website for motorcycles in the Philippines.

“We’re extremely pleased with MotoDeal’s recent growth. By combining increased audience figures with a rapidly expanding partner network we aim to provide increased accessibility and convenience for consumers across the country. Whether you need a motorcycle for mobility needs, or for more of a lifestyle fit, MotoDeal will enable consumers to compare different models, find special offers and connect efficiently with dealers.” stated MotoDeal Co-Founder & CEO Daniel M. Scott

More with MotoDeal

On top of the site traffic and as an online marketplace, MotoDeal has been able to sign on more dealership groups and OEM brands to further enhance the customer experience when looking for their next motorcycle. With more than XXX dealerships signed on, customers are assured that their inquiries for their desired rides will be met with competent and trained sales agents. Brands like KTM, Triumph, and Vespa are only some of the marques that are part of the MotoDeal platform, wherein buyers can research, inquire, and get a quote all in one place. News and reviews are also available to help buyers make the right choices in terms of what are the best bikes to buy and what are the best deals that can be had in the Philippines. Much like its sister brand, AutoDeal, MotoDeal features many pages that users can access like a comprehensive bike guide, an up-to-date news section, in-depth and honest reviews, motorcycle videos, how-to features, and even a dedicated promos section for buyers who are looking for the best possible deals for their hard-earned money.