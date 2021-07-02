The Department of Health (DoH) reported 6,192 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 1.4 million.

The death toll rose by 177 to 24,973, while recoveries increased by 2,212 to 1.34 million, it said in a bulletin.

There were 55,482 active cases, 1.4% of which were critical, 91.5% were mild, 3.8% did not show symptoms, 2% were severe and 1.44% were moderate.

The agency said 11 duplicates had been removed from the tally, eight of which were tagged as recoveries and one as death.

Twelve recoveries were reclassified as active cases, while 102 cases tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths. Four laboratories failed to submit data on June 30, the agency said.

About 14.1 million Filipinos have been tested for the coronavirus as of June 30, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 183.4 million and killed around four million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 167.9 million people have recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD), which operates Clark International Airport, said it had agreed to let four medical groups use its old terminal building for mass vaccination.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Medical Center, Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory, PRI Medical Center and the Medical City Clark will provide staff who will give the vaccines and dispose of medical waste, the airport operator said in an e-mailed statement.

The company is set to open this month a new terminal building built by Megawide Construction Corp. and GMR Infrastructure Ltd. for domestic commercial flights.

The building can hold 8 million passengers annually. Clark Airport operates with an annual passenger capacity of 4.2 million. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Arjay L. Balinbin