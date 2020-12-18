More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases reported

The Department of Health reported 2,122 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 456,562.

The death toll rose by 25 to 8,875, while recoveries increased by 778 to 420,666, it said in a bulletin.

There were 27,021 active cases, 5.1% of which were critical, 8.0% were asymptomatic, 2.5% were severe, and 0.31% were moderate.

Quezon City reported the highest number of cases at 160, followed by Rizal at 105, Bulacan at 91, Makati City at 83, and Davao City at 79.

The DOH said seven duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which five were reclassified as recoveries.

Four labs were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on Dec. 17, it added. — KATA