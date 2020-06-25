More NBA players test positive for the COVID-19 virus

INDIANA PACERS point guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings players Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker were among the latest to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, Brogdon, who has been active in anti-racism and social-justice efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA to pause the season on March 11 said Wednesday he is “feeling well” after testing positive. He was injured and not playing when the work stoppage began.

“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” he said in a statement posted by the Pacers on Twitter. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Brogdon, the 2016–17 NBA Rookie of the Year, was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game — all career highs.

Brogdon’s hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return.

The Pacers are one of the 22 teams scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp the first week of July.

Meanwhile, after the announcement that Brogdon tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported that Sacramento’s Hield and Parker also have the virus.

Hield, the Kings’ second-leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, played in 82 games last season and didn’t miss a game this season prior to the league’s shutdown due to the virus. He is one of Sacramento’s key players, having averaged 20.3 points and 41.1 percent 3-point shooting since the start of last season. He also won the league’s 3-point contest during All-Star weekend back in February.

Though neither the team nor Hield confirmed the report, Hield was seen on video earlier this month playing in an adult league in Oklahoma with a gym full of fans.

As for Parker, he said in a statement, “Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Parker, 25, is with his fifth team in the past three seasons. Earlier this season, he played 32 games for the Atlanta Hawks, making 23 starts and averaging 15 points and six rebounds.

The Kings are among the six NBA teams currently outside of a playoff position who will join the 16 currently in postseason positions when the league assembles in early July near Orlando, Florida.

The 22 invited teams will each play eight regular-season games ahead of the postseason, which could include play-in games for the last spot in each conference depending upon how close the ninth-place teams are. — Reuters









