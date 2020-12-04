More Globe offices nationwide using clean energy

Globe announces more of its offices are now operating on clean energy. This move is aligned with the telco’s ambition of reducing its carbon emission by transforming its energy usage to renewables. Globe is continuously innovating to enhance energy and resource efficiency, undertaking best practices beyond regular compliance in its day-to-day operations.

Just recently, Globe added two more sites in Makati, one in Quezon City, and one in Tarlac which brings its roster of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly offices to 7 total sites across the Philippines.

Previously, Globe has announced that three of its corporate offices including its headquarters in Taguig, Quezon City, and Cebu have achieved carbon neutrality. The 3 Globe corporate offices have a combined carbon reduction of 2,919 tCO2e or equivalent to the emissions of a gasoline-fueled car being driven for 11,621,563 kilometers. These feats have earned Globe the Gold Standard Verified Emission Reduction (VER) which assures the company’s capability to declare 100% offsetting of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions associated with its electricity consumption. VER is a certificate awarded to projects, mostly in developing countries, that decrease or avoid CO2 emissions. It is attained through verification of avoided carbon impacts by renewable energy installations such as solar, wind farms and hydropower plants, as well as through energy-efficiency projects. It is backed by recognized international quality standards such as the Voluntary Carbon Standard and the Gold Standard.

“Environmental transparency and social responsibility is vital to tracking progress towards a sustainable future, and these are values that Globe continues to champion. Adding more sites that are not only regulatory compliant but proactively addressing climate change risks is proof of our commitment to doing business better and improving our communities,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.

As a purpose-driven company, Globe remains committed to the 10 UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals such as UN SDG No. 9 which aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

Globe puts into action its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by actively supporting the Race To Zero global campaign spearheaded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and COP26 Presidency and backed by the GSMA, the global mobile industry body. This activity is part of the GSMA’s bid to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero no later than 2050 through the collective efforts of all mobile network operators around the world. Moreover, Globe joins over 9,600 companies demonstrating commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing through CDP, a global non-profit organization that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform.

