More battered women, kids reported during lockdown

PHILIPPINE police recorded almost 3,700 cases of violence against women and children under a lockdown in many parts of the country meant to contain a coronavirus pandemic, according to the presidential palace.

In a report to Congress, Malacañang said police recorded 1,945 cases of violence against women and 1,754 cases of violence against children during the quarantine period.

The World Health Organization on June 3 said interpersonal violence is one of the “unintended” consequences of the global health crisis, as people were forced to stay home.

Presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque cited the irony of increased family violence at a time when families were supposed to stay together.

He urged victims to report cases of violence to authorities. In the palace report, the Philippine National POlice vowed to work with local governments to protect women and children.

The Philippine Commission on Women also vowed to respond to reports of household violence. — Gillian M. Cortez









