Moira dela Torre is the big winner at Awit Awards

SINGER Moira dela Torre took home the night’s biggest awards including the coveted Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2019 Awit Awards, held on Oct. 9 at the New Frontier Center, Quezon City.

Ms. Dela Torre won Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her ballad “Tagpuan.” She also took home Album of the Year for Malaya.

Aside from the top awards, she also won Best Collaboration for “Knots,” a song she did with Nieman, Most Streamed Single for “Tagpuan,” and Most Streamed Album for Malaya.

Another of the night’s big winners are Janine Tenoso who won Record of the Year for “Ang Awit Natin” and Juan Karlos who took home Best Performance by a Male Artist, Best Rock/Alternative Recording, and Favorite Song/Favorite Record for his song “Buwan.”

Seasoned singer Sarah Geronimo meanwhile won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist and Best Song Written for Movie/Stage/Play for “Isa Pang Araw” which was the main theme of the film Miss Granny (2018), directed by Joyce E. Bernal.

The Awit Awards are given annually by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.









The complete list of winners follows:

• Album of the Year: Malaya by Moira dela Torre

• Record of the Year: “Ang Awit Natin” by Janine Teñoso

• Song of the Year: “Tagpuan” by Moira dela Torre

• Music Video of the Year: “Tagpuan” by Moira dela Torre

• Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist: “Isa Pang Araw” by Sarah Geronimo

• Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist: “Buwan” by Juan Karlos

• Best Collaboration: “Knots” by Moira dela Torre and Nieman

• Best Performance by a Group of Recording Artists: “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na” by This Band

• Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: “Happy For You” by Jayda

• Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: “Tuldok” by Chan Millanes

• Best Performance by a New Group of Recording Artists: “So Good” by BRWN

• Best Ballad Recording: “Hanggang Dito Na Lang” by Jaya

• Best Pop Recording: “’Di Na Muli” by Janine Teñoso

• Best Rock/Alternative Recording: “Buwan” by Juan Karlos

• Best World Music Recording: “Jak En Poy” by Bullet Dumas

• Best Dance Recording: “Sarung Banggi” by Sam Concepcion

• Best Rap/HipHop Recording: “Lagi” by Gloc-9 featuring Al James

• Best R&B Recording: “Take It To Forever” by Jona, Jay-R, and REQ

• Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play: “Isa Pang Araw” by Sarah Geronimo for the movie Miss Granny

• Most Streamed Single: “Tagpuan” by Moira dela Torre

• Most Streamed Album: “Malaya” by Moira dela Torre

• Special Dangal Award: Francis Magalona

• Favorite Song: “Buwan” by Juan Karlos

• Favorite Record: “Buwan” by Juan Karlos

• Favorite Male Artist: Juan Karlos

• Favorite Female Artist: Sarah Geronimo

• Favorite New Male Artist: Just Hush

• Favorite New Female Artist: Maris Racal

• Favorite Group: TNT Boys

• Favorite New Group: TNT Boys

• Favorite Album: Breakthrough by Julie Anne San Jose

• Favorite Collaboration: “Down For Me” by Julie Anne San Jose and Fern.

• Favorite Music Video: “Sugarol” by Maris Racal

— Z.B. Chua