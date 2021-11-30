SINGER Moira dela Torre and the nine-piece band Ben&Ben took home the night’s biggest awards at the 34th Awit Awards, streamed on the award’s official YouTube page on Nov. 29.

Ms. Dela Torre won Song of the Year for her ballad “Paubaya.” It also received the Most Streamed Song Award.

Ms. Dela Torre also won Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording for “Kita na Kita” and Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play for “Hanggang Sa Huli” which was the main theme song of the 2020 action-drama series 24/7.

Meanwhile, folk, pop/rock band Ben&Ben won Record of the Year for “Di Ka Sayang.” The song also won as for Best Inspirational Recording. The band also took home the award for Best Ballad Recording for another one of its songs, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” and the Most Streamed Artist Award.

Another of the night’s big winners pop duo Leanne & Naara who won Album of the Year for Daybreak and Best R&B Recording for the song “Too Soon.”

Singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for her song “Right Next to You,” while Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 1 first runner-up and YouTube artist Sam Mangubat won Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist for his song “Kulang ang Mundo.”

The Awit Awards are given annually by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The complete list of winners follows:

Album of the Year

Leanne & Naara, Daybreak

Song of the Year

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, “Paubaya”

Record of the Year

Ben&Ben, “Di Ka Sayang”

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

Keiko Necesario, “Right Next to You”

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist

Sam Mangubat, “Kulang ang Mundo”

Best Collaboration Performance

Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao, “Bestiny”

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist

IV of Spades, “Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)”

Best Instrumental Performance

Four Corners MNL, “Cosmic Cycles”

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist

Fana, “Out”

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist

Matty Juniosa, “Sayaw ng Mga Tala”

Best New Artist in a Collaboration

JM Bales featuring KVN, “Magandang Dilag”

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist

Nameless Kids, “Outlaws”

Best Global Recording

Eric Bellinger, Iñigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi, Vince Nantes, “Rise”

Best Ballad Recording

Ben&Ben, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay”

Best Pop Recording

Rico Blanco, “Happy Feelin’”

Best Rock/Alternative Recording

IV of Spades, “Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)”

Best Musical Arrangement

The Itchyworms, “Waiting for the End to Start”

Best Vocal Arrangement

Happy Laderas and Almond Volante, “Tala”

Best Engineered Recording

Tim Recia, “Marupok”

Best World Music Recording

High Hello, “Palawan”

Best Novelty Recording

Hannah Precillas, “Sabi Ko Nga Ba”

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording

Moira dela Torre, “Kita Na Kita”

Best Dance Recording

Zsara Tiblani, “G na G”

Best Inspirational Recording

Ben&Ben, “Di Ka Sayang”

Best Christmas Recording

Arman Ferrer, “Paskong Walang Hanggan”

Best Rap/HipHop Recording

Arvey, “Umaga”

Best Jazz Recording

Nicole Asensio, “Poblacion”

Best R&B Recording

Leanne & Naara, “Too Soon”

Best Regional Recording

Route 83, “Ania Ko”

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play

Moira dela Torre, “Hanggang Sa Huli” (from 24/7)

Best Cover Art

Kurt Byron Vale Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook

Best Music Video

Zild and Daniel Aguilar, “Dila”

Best Child Recording Artist

Bea C, “The Kokak Song”

Most Streamed Artist

Ben&Ben

Most Streamed Song

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, “Paubaya”

People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist

Elha Nympha

People’s Voice Favorite Male Artist

Anthony Rosaldo

People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist

Shane G.

People’s Voice Favorite Song

SB19, “Hanggang sa Huli”

People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist

BGYO

Dangal ng Musikang Pilipino

April Boy Regino