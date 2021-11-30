Home Arts & Leisure Moira Dela Torre, Ben&Ben win big at Awit Awards
Moira Dela Torre, Ben&Ben win big at Awit Awards
SINGER Moira dela Torre and the nine-piece band Ben&Ben took home the night’s biggest awards at the 34th Awit Awards, streamed on the award’s official YouTube page on Nov. 29.
Ms. Dela Torre won Song of the Year for her ballad “Paubaya.” It also received the Most Streamed Song Award.
Ms. Dela Torre also won Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording for “Kita na Kita” and Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play for “Hanggang Sa Huli” which was the main theme song of the 2020 action-drama series 24/7.
Meanwhile, folk, pop/rock band Ben&Ben won Record of the Year for “Di Ka Sayang.” The song also won as for Best Inspirational Recording. The band also took home the award for Best Ballad Recording for another one of its songs, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” and the Most Streamed Artist Award.
Another of the night’s big winners pop duo Leanne & Naara who won Album of the Year for Daybreak and Best R&B Recording for the song “Too Soon.”
Singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for her song “Right Next to You,” while Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 1 first runner-up and YouTube artist Sam Mangubat won Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist for his song “Kulang ang Mundo.”
The Awit Awards are given annually by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.
The complete list of winners follows:
Album of the Year
Leanne & Naara, Daybreak
Song of the Year
Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, “Paubaya”
Record of the Year
Ben&Ben, “Di Ka Sayang”
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist
Keiko Necesario, “Right Next to You”
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist
Sam Mangubat, “Kulang ang Mundo”
Best Collaboration Performance
Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao, “Bestiny”
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist
IV of Spades, “Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)”
Best Instrumental Performance
Four Corners MNL, “Cosmic Cycles”
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist
Fana, “Out”
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist
Matty Juniosa, “Sayaw ng Mga Tala”
Best New Artist in a Collaboration
JM Bales featuring KVN, “Magandang Dilag”
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist
Nameless Kids, “Outlaws”
Best Global Recording
Eric Bellinger, Iñigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi, Vince Nantes, “Rise”
Best Ballad Recording
Ben&Ben, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay”
Best Pop Recording
Rico Blanco, “Happy Feelin’”
Best Rock/Alternative Recording
IV of Spades, “Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)”
Best Musical Arrangement
The Itchyworms, “Waiting for the End to Start”
Best Vocal Arrangement
Happy Laderas and Almond Volante, “Tala”
Best Engineered Recording
Tim Recia, “Marupok”
Best World Music Recording
High Hello, “Palawan”
Best Novelty Recording
Hannah Precillas, “Sabi Ko Nga Ba”
Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording
Moira dela Torre, “Kita Na Kita”
Best Dance Recording
Zsara Tiblani, “G na G”
Best Inspirational Recording
Ben&Ben, “Di Ka Sayang”
Best Christmas Recording
Arman Ferrer, “Paskong Walang Hanggan”
Best Rap/HipHop Recording
Arvey, “Umaga”
Best Jazz Recording
Nicole Asensio, “Poblacion”
Best R&B Recording
Leanne & Naara, “Too Soon”
Best Regional Recording
Route 83, “Ania Ko”
Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play
Moira dela Torre, “Hanggang Sa Huli” (from 24/7)
Best Cover Art
Kurt Byron Vale Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook
Best Music Video
Zild and Daniel Aguilar, “Dila”
Best Child Recording Artist
Bea C, “The Kokak Song”
Most Streamed Artist
Ben&Ben
Most Streamed Song
Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, “Paubaya”
People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist
Elha Nympha
People’s Voice Favorite Male Artist
Anthony Rosaldo
People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist
Shane G.
People’s Voice Favorite Song
SB19, “Hanggang sa Huli”
People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist
BGYO
Dangal ng Musikang Pilipino
April Boy Regino