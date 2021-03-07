Advertisement

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.

The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to the distribution, it said in a press release.

Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.

In January, the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for emergency use. – Reuters

