SUPERMODEL Naomi Campbell announced on social media on Tuesday that she has welcomed her first child and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” Ms. Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram. The post had been liked 417,000 times in the hour after it was posted. No details of the birth or the baby’s name were given. Ms. Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue. — Reuters