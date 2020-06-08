Mobile Legends: Bang Bang reveals project ‘NEXT’

POPULAR mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang continues innovating and improving to provide shored-up experience to players.

Recently, MLBB launched its latest initiative, dubbed NEXT, which the people behind it boast as their most important initiative of the year.

“NEXT” is a long-term project focusing on hero adjustments, art and sound upgrades, as well as IP development, in order to constantly deliver high-quality game experiences to its loyal players.

Through the initiative, the MLBB team hopes to unveil upgrades and improvements into important aspects of MLBB gameplay, the hero, and game control functions.

“The revamp will be centered around the classic heroes’ core features, giving each one of them a unique symbol. This involves an updated story as well as skill reworks. In addition to these changes, improvements are also being carried out on model appearance, animation, and sound effects,” said William Mei, Marketing Manager of Moonton, in a statement.

“Project ‘NEXT’ aims to progressively work on reworking and improving classic heroes to make them relevant and unique to the current gameplay. The other big asset of the project is the optimization and improvement of the game’s control,” he added, touching on how as the game digs deeper and expands wider in the design of hero mechanics and playstyles, some of the classic heroes have naturally become less impactful in the game compared to newer heroes.

The Moonton official went on to acknowledge the input they have been getting from their loyal players, through steady feedback and suggestions, which is inspiring them to continuously work on the game and keep it a success.

MLBB has been the MOBA game of choice for many for the last few years.

It was featured as one of the games in esports’ debut in last year’s Southeast Asian Games held here in the country.

MLBB tournaments abound, including the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League — Philippines, which recently concluded its fifth season. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









