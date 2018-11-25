MMDA launches NCR development plan

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has launched the Regional Development Plan for the National Capital Region (NCR) for 2017 to 2022, a development framework designed to transform Metro Manila into a highly competitive East Asian metropolis.

“The 2017-2022 Regional Development Plan targets to address poverty, expand economic opportunities through Trabaho at Negosyo, continuing free basic education and improvement of technical education, implement modern and seamless transportation, and ensure water security,” MMDA said in a statement.

The development plan, which MMDA Chairperson Danilo D. Lim said will serve as the region’s framework for socioeconomic development for the next four years, was patterned after President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s Socioeconomic Agenda.

Mr. Lim will serve as the plan’s chairperson.

“This is a milestone activity for Metro Manila. We celebrate the completion of a regional development plan for NCR, our own contribution in support of the Philippine Development Plan of the current administration of our President,” said Mr. Lim.

“[It] identifies basic baseline and target indicators that will serve as basis for monitoring the planned implementation and consequently measure NCR’s contribution to making an inclusive, connected and a resilient metropolis in support of Ambisyon Natin 2024,” he said.

NCR is ranked 14th among the world’s largest urban cities and 18th among the world’s largest metropolitan areas. It is home to a 12.9-million population. — VACF