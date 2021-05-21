Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala advanced to her first professional doubles semifinals but saw her singles bid end at the women’s $25,000 tournament in Platja D’aro in Spain late Thursday (Manila time).

Ms. Eala, 15, along with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia topped the Russian pair of Vlada Koval and Sofya Lansere to barge into the semifinals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament.

She, however, fell to hometown bet Irene Burillo Escorihuela, 6-2, 6-4, in the singles event in what was a busy day for the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and long-time Globe ambassador.

Despite the mixed bag of results, Ms. Eala shared that the fight continues for her and that she is happy with the opportunities given to her to continue to develop her game.

“Long day today with a singles and a doubles match here at the ITF W25 Platja D’aro. Not too lucky with my singles match today but I play semi finals in doubles tomorrow. Grateful smile…everyday. HAPPY #kindnesswinsday,” wrote the tennis sensation on a post in her official Facebook page.

Misses Eala and Selekhmeteva were to face the Dutch pair of Isabelle Haverlag and Suzan Lamens in the doubles semifinals later on Friday.

Ms. Eala is taking part in the main draw of the tournament because of her standing as one of the top junior talents in the world, earning for her an exemption under the ITF’s junior exempt program.