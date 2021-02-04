Mitsubishi to install power equipment at EDC’s geothermal plant in Nueva Ecija

TOKYO-BASED Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced on Wednesday that two of its units would install binary cycle power equipment at Energy Development Corp.’s (EDC) 29-megawatt (MW) geothermal plant in Palayan, Nueva Ecija, to help in generating “cleaner” energy.

MHI said in a press release on Wednesday that the Italy-based Turboden S.p.A., and Mitsubishi Power Ltd. both received the order from EDC to begin the installation.

“Turboden will provide the complete power generation system, and Mitsubishi Power will provide support through its local resources. The order calls for project completion and operation startup by the end of 2022,” MHI said in a statement.

It added that it would dispatch personnel on site, through its Philippine company MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corp., to offer guidance in installation as well as help in domestic transport.

The power generation system will incorporate binary cycle geothermal power equipment into the plant, which is operated by EDC’s subsidiary Bac-Man Geothermal, Inc. (BGI). One key technology in Tuboden’s power system is the Organic Rankine Cycle turbine, which uses organic matter with low boiling points.

The geothermal plant in Palayan would produce power from using the residual brine from the existing steam field of the Bac-Man facilities.

“By replacing power in the power grid now derived from fossil fuels, etc., the new installation will enable reduction of CO 2 (carbon dioxide) emissions derived from steam power,” MHI said, adding that the plant would cut emissions by around 72,200 tons per year.

MHI said that this project is under the Japan government’s “Financing Programme for Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Model Projects.”

The Japanese firm said that the project aimed to curb CO 2 emissions in the Philippines, while helping Japan reach its CO 2 reduction target.

The BacMan geothermal power station straddles Bacon in Sorsogon and Manito in Albay. — Angelica Y. Yang