Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets design award

THE Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact SUV has won a spot in Good Design Award 2018. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation said the organization behind the awards, the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, cited the Eclipse Cross’ “bold wedge profile” as “very striking,” and that one can clearly see the attention to detail the model received.

The car maker explained the Eclipse Cross is a “fusion of sharp coupe looks and dynamic SUV mobility with signature Mitsubishi styling and performance.”

The Good Design Award has been the sole comprehensive design evaluation and commendation system in Japan. It was founded in 1957 as the Good Design Product Selection System (or G Mark System). In the 60 years since, it has given out 45,000 G Mark awards.