Mitsubishi bulks up with the Strada Athlete

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) flexes its muscles with the Strada Athlete, the sportiest iteration of its popular pickup nameplate. In a release, MMPC said the “powerful and durable truck now carries a tougher and sportier aesthetic design with its black dynamic shield, black front bumper garnish, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof, styling bar and side decal accents that are matched with a luxurious two-tone interior finish.”

Inside, the Strada Athlete receives exclusive two-tone black and orange leather with orange stitching accents in its seats, gear shift panel and floor center console. J-line design within is said to maximize interior space — enhancing the second-row legroom. It is also given an eight-way power-adjust driver seat and cruise control.

As the company presents the Strada Athlete, it also reveals its new brand ambassador, mixed martial arts (MMA) star and current One heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

Said MMPC Brand Communications Department Head Mark Parulan, “For us, Brandon Vera best represents the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete as his characteristics reflect the very definition of a true athlete. Apart from being a successful world champion in mixed martial arts, Brandon is considered a role model by many followers of the sport because of his discipline, attitude and dedication to be the best version of himself. Like the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete, the newly enhanced pickup variant of Mitsubishi Motors is designed to contend with the very best trucks available in the market. The Strada Athlete has an exterior design that exudes commanding presence and is equipped with features that are geared to provide overwhelming power, utmost comfort, safety and reliable overall performance — making the Strada Athlete a versatile champion.”

Meanwhile, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri described the Strada Athlete as having a “robust and sporty design.” He added, “With 40 years of truck engineering heritage, the Strada has been refined to become a well-balanced road warrior that does not only conquer rough terrains but also provides advance technology, comfort and safety to its driver and passenger.”

Coming in 4×2 and 4×4 variants, the Strada is powered by the brand’s 2.4-liter MIVEC Turbo Clean Diesel engine delivering 181ps and 430Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with Super Select 4WD II system (on the 4×4 variant). It boasts a suite of safety features such as forward collision mitigation, blind spot warning with lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, ultrasonic misacceleration mitigation system, Mitsubishi Active Stability and Traction Control, trailer stability assist, hill descent control, hill start assist, multi-around monitor with guiding and expected course linem, auto high beam, and Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) body.

The new Strada Athlete comes in three color options: Sunflare Orange Pearl (exclusive to the Athlete), White Diamond, and Graphite Gray Metallic. The 4×2 is priced at P1.443 million, the 4×4 is at P1.76 million. For more information, visit the variant microsite at www.newstrada.mmpc.ph.









