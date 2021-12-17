Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends the year as an official MG owner.

After a successful run in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant, Ms. Gomez earned the highest honor and, along with the crown, was given the keys to her very own MG ZS Alpha Crossover SUV.

Ms. Gomez represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel, and while she chases her dreams in the international stage, she is likewise eager to fulfill her duties as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines behind the wheel of her new MG ZS SUV.

“I’m going to name her ‘Raven,’ and she’s going to be my constant companion on all my roadtrips,” says Ms. Gomez. “I already know that Raven and I are going to make lots of extraordinary memories together, and I look forward to her being my daily drive as I start performing my local duties as Miss Universe Philippines 2021.”

As a new MG owner, Ms. Gomez will receive the same signature MG service and customer care that has endeared this British heritage brand to the more than 10,000 MG owners all over the Philippines.

“It is our absolute pleasure to welcome Ms. Beatrice Luigi Gomez to the MG Philippines family, and we are excited for her to enjoy all the great driving features of the MG ZS Alpha Crossover SUV,” says Lyn M. Buena, executive director and senior vice-president of Marketing and Communications Services for MG Philippines. “As a member of the MG Philippines family, Ms. Gomez will have access to the full suite of after-sales complements and customers benefits that come with owning an MG. But more than that, she will get to enjoy a safe and modern British heritage ride that’s easy to drive and a pleasure to ride in.”

Queen Bea represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant last Dec. 12 in Israel (Dec. 13 in the Philippines). The entire MG Philippines family proudly supported her in her bid for the Miss Universe 2021 crown.

Congratulations again to Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Queen Bea Gomez! Expect to see more of her and Raven’s extraordinary journeys in 2022!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

