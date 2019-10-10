Mintah scores 4 as Kaya FC–Iloilo dismantles Mendiola FC 1991, 5-1

KAYA FC–Iloilo made sure there was no repeat of last week’s stalemate against Mendiola FC 1991, putting in an assured performance en route to a 5-1 victory in Philippines Football League action at the Aboitiz Pitch on Wednesday. Jordan Mintah put in another outstanding shift for the hosts as he bagged four goals in the contest.

It took 15 minutes for Kaya to find the breakthrough. With a clever first touch, Shirmar Felongco cut inside from the right flank and fed Mr. Mintah, who was able to turn and fire into the net. He doubled the lead in similar fashion, but this time the assist came from the opposite flank through Jalsor Soriano.

Iloilo seemed set for smooth sailing but Ricardo Sendra pulled one back for the visitors with a low drive from the edge of the box. Mr. Mintah clipped the crossbar with a long-range chip as Kaya pushed for a third, but the score remained at 2-1 when the halftime whistle blew.

The Ghanaian forward, however, needed little time to pick up where he left off. Just seven minutes after the break, he rose highest to head in Jayson Panhay’s corner to complete his hat trick. Masanari Omura then headed in an almost identical Panhay corner to make it 4-1.

Kaya found a fifth goal roughly 10 minutes later. Substitute Yannick Tuason latched on to a ball over the top of the Mendiola defense and was brought down by the keeper. The resulting penalty was smashed in by Mr. Mintah to cap off the 5-1 victory.