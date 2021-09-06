Hinatuan Mining Corp. (HMC) and Taganito Mining Corp. (TMC), are Regional Winners in the 2021 Search for Outstanding Labor-Management Cooperation Program and are now contenders for the National LMC Competition, the awardees of which will be announced on December 2021.

The award is given by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board(NCMB) for Outstanding Labor-Management Cooperation (LMC) and Grievance Machinery (GM) for Industrial Peace, at the Regional level.

NCMB honors HMC and TMC, subsidiaries of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC), for exemplary dedication, support, and determination in sustaining harmonious labor-management relations in the workplace.

Policarpo O. Asilo, President of Hinatuan Mining Labor Union-National Federation of Labor Unions-Kilusang Mayo Uno (HIMLU-NAFLU-KMU), shares the excellent relationship HMC has with its Labor Union.

“The Union and HMC management maintain a good and harmonious relationship by building trust and respect, with open table discussions in making decisions.”

Pedro D. Urbiztondo, TMC Labor Union president, says the award is “proof of the unity and harmony between management and labor union. Through the LMC, programs, and activities, and assistance are extended to employees as well as residents of neighboring communities.”

With the theme – “Responsiveness and Resilience in Times of Disruption”, the 2021 Search for Outstanding LMC is a special edition recognizing organizations that have remained focused and true to the very essence of cooperation and partnership, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This recognition highlights the commitment of NAC’s Human Resources team to job security most especially during crises.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on economies and employment across the globe and for a company to be able to give the sense of job security is part of the survival mechanism people need. Job security is a big deal right now, more than ever.

“If we have to have one, I’d choose and use the hashtag #walangnafirebagkusnaghire because we are proud of the sense of job security NAC provides to its employees especially during these difficult and uncertain times of the pandemic,” says Maria Elena Sierra, HR manager based at the NAC Head Office in BGC, Taguig City.

Sierra says, NAC currently has 3,329 employees across the organization. Consistent in all its subsidiaries, no one was let go. As a matter of fact, despite the pandemic, the Head Office personnel at the NAC Tower now totaling 185 is actually a 14.2% increase, when 23 new hires came on board between 2020 to 2021.

MayettPanioRavina, HR Manager at HMC says, “mine site management did not reduce its manpower despite huge expenses incurred in responding to COVID-19 and some due to delayed shipments because of the pandemic.”

Emy Tabula, HR Manager at Rio Tuba Nickel, a NAC subsidiary based in Palawan, says “RTNMC did not separate or suspend any of its workforces during the pandemic, and salaries and bonuses, up to 16thmonth pay, were all given as usual. We also continued with the regularization, promotion, and hiring of needed employees. Currently, we have 1,124 direct hires in RTNMC alone”.

“We employ alternative working schedules to comply with the strict COVID protocol but we have had normal operations this whole time of the pandemic,” Tabula says.

Dave Borquit, Jr., HR Manager for Cagdianao Mining, NAC subsidiary with operations in Dinagat Islands, says “29 permanent positions were filled despite the pandemic.

Boraquit explains further that “salary increase system, on top of regular salary, continues despite the economic and health crisis, plus the advanced release of the 13th-month pay in March 2020, and midyear bonus in June, aside from the 15th and 16th-month bonus released in the year-end, a policy implemented NAC-wide”.

Anda newest addition to the NAC family, the Dinapigue Mining Corporation (DMC), operating out of Isabela, had 32 positions filled during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

MarizelBismar, DMC HR Manager, says all employee benefits, consistent across the entire NAC organization, are retained despite the economic crisis.

NAC is the Philippines ’ largest producer of lateritic nickel ore and one of the largest in the world. Its operations are multiple winners of the Presidential Mineral Industry Environment Award (PMIEA), the highest recognition for environmental excellence in mining in the country.

