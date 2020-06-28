Mineski tapped to handle SEA qualifiers of WUCL 2020

MINESKI GLOBAL was tapped to handle the Southeast Asian (SEA) qualifying stage of the World University Cyber League (WUCL) 2020, which kicked off at the weekend.

Recognizing its expertise in delivering quality staging of world-class esports tournaments, China tech firm Tencent Sports, organizer of WUCL 2020, said it was very excited to partner with Mineski and was looking forward to a successful edition of the WUCL.

In the WUCL 2020, schools from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam have the opportunity to send their teams to vie for honor and glory in one of the biggest esports tournaments for schools and students.

The competition, which began on Sunday, features Clash Royale, League of Legends, and PUBG Mobile and runs until July 9.

The finals of the WUCL will be held from July 10–15.

The SEA qualifying competition is headed by Mineski Global’s Philippine division in collaboration with its grassroots development program, the Youth Esports Program (YEP).

The Youth Esports Program is an initiative in the Philippines to develop future esports talent in the country through student initiatives.

“We’re excited to be spearheading this opportunity to provide aspiring student esports athletes a competition on an international stage. For many students, this will be a dream come true and, we hope, a life milestone for talented gamers,” said YEP director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

The SEA leg of the WUCL is giving away a total prize of $5,000 split across the three titles.

For more updates and information on the WUCL 2020, visit their web site (https://sports.qq.com/uclesports/). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









