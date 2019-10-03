Mindanao seeks agri deals with LGUs

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) wants to replicate its marketing agreement with Baguio City with other local governments for Mindanao agricultural products, it said in a statement yesterday.

The agency said MinDA Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol had called on members of the League of Cities of the Philippines to also sign a memorandum of understanding with the agency.

“This will provide Mindanao farmers sustainable markets for their produce and allow local governments’ constituents to buy fruits at prices lower than the prevailing market price,” he said. — Carmelito Q. Francisco