Mindanao martial law likely to be extended

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte is likely to extend martial rule in Mindanao for another year as recommended by his security adviser, his spokesman said yesterday.

“The president will listen to those who are knowledgeable on the facts existing on the ground,” presidential spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said at a briefing in Manila.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. on Tuesday said he would recommend the extension of martial law amid continued rebellion in the Mindanao region.

Commission on Human Rights spokesperson Jacqueline Ann C. de Guia has said that martial law should be reserved as an extraordinary measure for lawless violence, invasion or rebellion. The body thinks that law enforcers can effectively address terrorism and other lawless elements in Mindanao without martial rule.

The President placed Mindanao under martial law in 2017 after extremists linked to Islamic State raided Marawi City, leaving about 100 people dead and displacing thousands after clashes with the military.

Congress extended the 60-day martial rule until the end of 2017 to help authorities end the Marawi siege that lasted about five months.









Lawmakers again extended martial law, upon the request of Mr. Duterte, in Mindanao until the end of this year to help fight terrorism. — Arjay L. Balinbin