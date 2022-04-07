US-based Mimecast Limited, an e-mail defense and cyber resilience company, today opened a new office in Singapore, which will act as a regional hub for the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia (SEA).

“As employees continue to communicate in innovative ways, as they adapt to the future of work, there are increased security risks across e-mail and collaboration tools,” said Stanley Hsu, the newly appointed regional vice-president of Mimecast in SEA, in a press statement.

He added that Mimecast is “strongly positioned to support regional efforts to strengthen the defenses of organizations, build resilience, and create a safe digital environment to succeed.”

Southeast Asia is a focused strategic growth market, with organizations in the region experiencing rapid digital transformation and cybercrime becoming a growing concern for governments and businesses alike, according to the Mimecast.

“Cybersecurity needs to be a core component in their transformation journeys,” it said.

The Philippine Department of Information and Communications and Technology (DICT) in March acknowledged the danger of cyberattacks in the country, with the Philippines still in its “infancy” stage in terms of awareness and communication, and skills and expertise.

Globally, Mimecast has supported over 20,000 customers in need of resilience solutions for Microsoft 365. Its focus now turns to the demand in Southeast Asia, where it plans to “build a channel partner ecosystem through regional distribution.”

“The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to come from industry sectors that are witnessing rapid digital adoption,” it said.

A 2021 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Co found that the Philippines is the fastest-growing internet economy in Southeast Asia, fueled in the pandemic by e-commerce and food delivery services.

Mimecast added that the hybrid working model that arose in the past two years also contributed to an increase in the number of connected devices and remote workers — hence a larger attack surface and a greater need to educate. — Brontë H. Lacsamana