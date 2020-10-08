Milo, jump rope association team up to assist DepEd

TO ASSIST the country’s blended learning push for the new academic year amid prevailing conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Milo and the Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA) teamed up in turning over 600 jump ropes to the Department of Education (DepEd).

The turnover of the equipment is an expansion of Milo’s online sports program, the Milo Home Court campaign, which aims to empower parents to continue their children’s champion journeys at home.

It is hoped that the tripartite partnership would provide further tools, particularly for Physical Education teachers, in espousing an active and healthy lifestyle to the nation’s youth through jump rope.

Milo and PJRA believe jump rope is a viable sport as well to be used as a platform for teaching and learning since it can be done indoors.

“Milo believes that active children are better learners. We recognize that health and fitness contribute to a child’s academic performance. This partnership with DepEd and the PJRA will equip our teachers with the tools and materials to help the nation’s youth espouse an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Milo sports manager Lester Castillo in a statement.

Adding, “Through our established linkages with sports experts, Milo will lend its instructional materials developed in tandem with the PJRA so that kids can engage in sports and discover their love for jump rope.”

Apart from giving jump ropes, video lessons and exercises from Milo and PJRA will be available on the DepEd Learning COMMONS, the online module repository for students and teachers, as well as on the Milo YouTube channel, along with other instructional videos from the Milo Sports Clinics Online.

Lessons on the sport will be integrated to the Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health (MAPEH) curriculum.

The pilot run of the initiative is slated to run from October to December, including a mini virtual interschool competition among the three schools who will be receiving the first batch of jump ropes. In the succeeding months, the program is geared for a bigger roll out to reach more children nationwide.

Present during the turnover ceremony were Milo and PJRA officials led by Mr. Castillo and PJRA President Noel Agra. Representing DepEd, meanwhile, were Undersecretary Tonisito Umali and Mandaluyong Elementary School principal Elvie Canilao.

Mandaluyong Elementary School is one of the first batch recipients of the jump ropes. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo