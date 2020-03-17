‘Millionaire’s playground’ set to rise in northern Luzon

THE Widus Group, owner and developer of Widus Hotel & Casino and the Marriott hotel chain in Clark, Pampanga, recently introduced a luxury lifestyle brand which will bring the idea of a “millionaire’s playground” to life.

Under the new brand Hann Resorts are two equally premium sub-brands of luxury integrated resort destinations: the Hann Casino Resort in Clark and Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort in New Clark City (NCC), Tarlac. These sub-brands aim to elevate leisure experience by combining activities and experiences in gaming, golf, nature and outdoors, entertainment, and hospitality.

Daesik Han, president and chief executive officer of Hann Development Corp. (a member of the Widus Consortium), said that Hann Resorts seeks to establish itself not only as an international destination brand for tourists, but also as a “powerful master brand” that has gathered world-class luxury brands so guests can “live bold and play bold.”

“We are very certain that we can deliver it with quality,” Mr. Han told reporters after the brand’s launch on Feb. 25 at Clark Marriott Hotel.

As part of the new brand, Widus Group’s current development in Clark will be transformed into Hann Casino Resort. Aside from the existing Clark Marriott Hotel, the resort will include the Hann Casino and Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, which is expected to open by the last quarter of the year. The Widus Hotel & Casino shall be converted to the Mercure Hotel after its renovation is completed by 2022.

“It (Hann Casino Resort) is going to be a genuine, truly first integrated resort outside Metro Manila with Marriott, with Swissotel, with Mercure, and a lot of entertainment and F&B (food & beverage),” Mr. Han said.









The Widus Group, on the other hand, expects to start the major construction of the Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort in a 450-hectare property within NCC by October this year.

The integrated resort will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses, designed by renowned professional golfers and course designers Nicklaus Design, KJ Choi, and Nick Faldo. Mr. Han said that the group expects the completion of the first golf course by 2022, followed by the second and third golf courses in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“There are so many nice integrated resorts in Manila but I can have something they cannot offer to the market which is nature [and] golf,” Mr. Han said.

With golf courses as part of Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort’s master plan, he is optimistic that the resort will stand out among its competitors and can attract a wider market.

“Even those big, big integrated resorts in Macau, there’s no casino having this world-class golf course. So if you’re a gambler, and you want to enjoy, you love this entertainment, yet you want to enjoy nature and golf, then this is the place. I can expand my market not only limited in the Philippines, but this region in Asia,” Mr. Han said.

Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort will also see the opening of Banyan Tree Hotel and the Angsana Hotel. The group, according to Mr. Han, targets to finish these projects by 2023.

For the next phase of the development, Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort will also see the construction of the Westin Hotel and The Luxury Collection by Marriott International.

Among others, the integrated resort will also feature outdoor recreation facilities, a clubhouse, a mixed-use commercial center, and a 10-hectare public park.

The Widus Group has committed a total investment of P12 billion for the development of the Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort, but Mr. Han said that this might at least be doubled or tripled.

“Clark is already drawing a lot of tourists and investors to the area. We hope that an integrated lifestyle and leisure resort brand will further attract people and turn both Clark and New Clark City into a bustling center for recreation and development,” Mr. Han said. — Mark Louis F. Ferrolino

















