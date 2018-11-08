Miesha Tate joins ONE Championship as its vice-president

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

SINGAPORE — After an illustrious career as a top and champion fighter, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate is taking on a new challenge as an executive of ONE Championship.

Ms. Tate, a former champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Strikeforce, has joined Asia’s largest sports media property as its vice-president.

In an announcement made on Thursday, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said their group is very honored to have Ms. Tate onboard as besides her knowledge of mixed martial arts she also embodies what a true martial artist is.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to announce that women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate will be joining ONE Championship as vice-president. Miesha has been an incredible pioneer for the sport, and has been an inspiration for many young men and women,” said Mr. Sityodtong in a statement.

“What impresses me most about Miesha is her humility, compassion, honor, and respect. Throughout her career, Miesha has always exemplified the deep-rooted martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. Not only is she a good friend, but I am proud to have her represent ONE Championship on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Miesha to her new home in Singapore!” he added.

On the part of Ms. Tate, who was last seen in action in November 2016 in the UFC, she said being part of ONE is a journey she very much welcomes and looks forward to.

“I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a vice-president. I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I’m honored to bring my experience as a world champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And, of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia!” Ms. Tate said in a separate statement.

Ms. Tate is the latest high-profile athlete to join ONE Championship following former world champions Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

It also marks the continued shoring-up of ONE Championship as an organization and as a brand to go alongside strategic partnerships with various groups and expansion of its offerings.