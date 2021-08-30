Home Arts & Leisure Midnight in a Perfect World leads Gawad Urian with 11 nominations
DODO Dayao’s sci-fi thriller Midnight in a Perfect World got the most nods — 11 — as the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released the list of nominations for the 44th Gawad Urian on Aug. 27.
The film was nominated in almost all the categories: Best Picture and Best Director, Best Actress (Glaiza de Castro), Supporting Actor (Dino Pastrano), Supporting Actress (Bing Pimentel), Screenplay, Production Design, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, and Music.
Also nominated for Best Picture are the documentaries Aswang by Alyx Ayn Arumpac, and A Thousand Cuts by Ramona S. Diaz, Avid Liongoren’s animated film Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story, Lawrence Fajardo’s Kintsugi, Lav Diaz’s Lahi, Hayop, and Ben Rekhi’s Watch List.
Ramona Diaz and Lav Diaz, Dodo Dayao, Alyx Arumpac, Avid Liongoren, Lawrence Fajardo, and Ben Rekhi also received nominations for Best Director. The other nominees in the category are Joselito Altarejos for his work on Memories of Forgetting, Dolly Dulu for The Boy Foretold by the Stars, Antoinette Jadaone for Fan Girl, and Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets.
The nominees for Best Documentary, Best Short Film, and the recipients of the special honors, the Dekada Awards and the Natatanging Gawad Award, will be announced on a separate date.
The 44th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on Oct. 6. The event will be livestreaming on the Gawad Urian’s Facebook and YouTube pages. — MAPS
The nominees for the 44th Gawad Urian Awards
BEST PICTURE
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
Aswang
Kintsugi
Lahi, Hayop
Midnight in a Perfect World
A Thousand Cuts
Watch List
BEST DIRECTOR
Joselito Altarejos, Memories of Forgetting
Alyx Arumpac, Aswang
Dodo Dayao, Midnight in a Perfect World
Lav Diaz, Lahi, Hayop
Ramona Diaz, A Thousand Cuts
Dolly Dulu, The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Lawrence Fajardo, Kintsugi
Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl
Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
Ben Rekhi, Watch List
Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
BEST ACTOR
Elijah Canlas, He Who is Without Sin
Enchong Dee, Alter Me
Noel Escondo, Memories of Forgetting
Keann Johnson, The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Nanding Josef, Lahi, Hayop
Adrian Lindayag, The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Zanjoe Marudo, Malaya
JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
BEST ACTRESS
Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Alter Me
Glaiza de Castro, Midnight in a Perfect World
Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List
Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl
Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan
Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Lovi Poe, Malaya
Sue Ramirez, Finding Agnes
Cristine Reyes, Untrue
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Micko Laurente, Watch List
Jake Macapagal, Watch List
Jess Mendoza, Watch List
Dino Pastrano, Midnight in a Perfect World
Enzo Pineda, He Who is Without Sin
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Sandy Andalong, Finding Agnes
Lolita Carbon, Lahi, Hayop
Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting
Hazel Orencio, Lahi, Hayop
Bing Pimentel, Midnight in a Perfect World
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
Kintsugi
Lahi, Hayop
Memories of Forgetting
Midnight in a Perfect World
On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Watch List
Best Production Design
Alter Me
Finding Agnes
Kintsugi
Malaya
Magikland
Memories of Forgetting
Midnight in a Perfect World
On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Untrue
Watch List
BEST EDITING
Alter Me
Aswang
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
He Who is Without Sin
Kintsugi
Magikland
Memories of Forgetting
Midnight in a Perfect World
A Thousand Cuts
Watch List
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alter Me
Aswang
The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Fan Girl
Finding Agnes
Kintsugi
Lahi, Hayop
Magikland
Malaya
Midnight in a Perfect World
Memories of Forgetting
Untrue
Watch List
Best Sound
Aswang
Fan Girl
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
Kintsugi
Lahi, Hayop
Midnight in a Perfect World
BEST MUSIC
The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Fan Girl
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
The Highest Peak
On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Midnight in a Perfect World
BEST ANIMATION
Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story