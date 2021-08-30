DODO Dayao’s sci-fi thriller Midnight in a Perfect World got the most nods — 11 — as the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released the list of nominations for the 44th Gawad Urian on Aug. 27.

The film was nominated in almost all the categories: Best Picture and Best Director, Best Actress (Glaiza de Castro), Supporting Actor (Dino Pastrano), Supporting Actress (Bing Pimentel), Screenplay, Production Design, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, and Music.

Also nominated for Best Picture are the documentaries Aswang by Alyx Ayn Arumpac, and A Thousand Cuts by Ramona S. Diaz, Avid Liongoren’s animated film Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story, Lawrence Fajardo’s Kintsugi, Lav Diaz’s Lahi, Hayop, and Ben Rekhi’s Watch List.

Ramona Diaz and Lav Diaz, Dodo Dayao, Alyx Arumpac, Avid Liongoren, Lawrence Fajardo, and Ben Rekhi also received nominations for Best Director. The other nominees in the category are Joselito Altarejos for his work on Memories of Forgetting, Dolly Dulu for The Boy Foretold by the Stars, Antoinette Jadaone for Fan Girl, and Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets.

The nominees for Best Documentary, Best Short Film, and the recipients of the special honors, the Dekada Awards and the Natatanging Gawad Award, will be announced on a separate date.

The 44th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on Oct. 6. The event will be livestreaming on the Gawad Urian’s Facebook and YouTube pages. — MAPS

The nominees for the 44th Gawad Urian Awards

BEST PICTURE

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Aswang

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Midnight in a Perfect World

A Thousand Cuts

Watch List

BEST DIRECTOR

Joselito Altarejos, Memories of Forgetting

Alyx Arumpac, Aswang

Dodo Dayao, Midnight in a Perfect World

Lav Diaz, Lahi, Hayop

Ramona Diaz, A Thousand Cuts

Dolly Dulu, The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Lawrence Fajardo, Kintsugi

Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl

Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Ben Rekhi, Watch List

Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

BEST ACTOR

Elijah Canlas, He Who is Without Sin

Enchong Dee, Alter Me

Noel Escondo, Memories of Forgetting

Keann Johnson, The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Nanding Josef, Lahi, Hayop

Adrian Lindayag, The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Zanjoe Marudo, Malaya

JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

BEST ACTRESS

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Alter Me

Glaiza de Castro, Midnight in a Perfect World

Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List

Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl

Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan

Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Lovi Poe, Malaya

Sue Ramirez, Finding Agnes

Cristine Reyes, Untrue

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Micko Laurente, Watch List

Jake Macapagal, Watch List

Jess Mendoza, Watch List

Dino Pastrano, Midnight in a Perfect World

Enzo Pineda, He Who is Without Sin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sandy Andalong, Finding Agnes

Lolita Carbon, Lahi, Hayop

Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting

Hazel Orencio, Lahi, Hayop

Bing Pimentel, Midnight in a Perfect World

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Watch List

Best Production Design

Alter Me

Finding Agnes

Kintsugi

Malaya

Magikland

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Untrue

Watch List

BEST EDITING

Alter Me

Aswang

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

He Who is Without Sin

Kintsugi

Magikland

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

A Thousand Cuts

Watch List

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alter Me

Aswang

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Fan Girl

Finding Agnes

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Magikland

Malaya

Midnight in a Perfect World

Memories of Forgetting

Untrue

Watch List

Best Sound

Aswang

Fan Girl

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Midnight in a Perfect World

BEST MUSIC

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Fan Girl

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

The Highest Peak

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Midnight in a Perfect World

BEST ANIMATION

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story