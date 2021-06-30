MICROSOFT Corp. recently introduced its Surface Pro 7+ for Business, aimed at empowering businesses and students amid a pandemic crisis that has accelerated digital transformation across industries.

The Surface Pro 7+ for Business is ideal for bosses, employees and students who work or study from anywhere and everywhere, thanks to its faster performance and improved all-day battery life of up to 15 hours.

The device, which comes with optional LTE Advanced for fast connection, is powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors. It comes with up to 32 gigabytes (GB) of random-access memory (RAM) and 1 terabyte (TB) of storage.

After long hours of work outside, users can see the device charged to 80% in less than an hour.

Another new feature is the removable solid-state drive (SSD), which allows users to have more control over their data.

The Surface Pro 7+ for Business is a versatile device. It can be used as a touch-screen tablet or a laptop with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It also has a Studio mode for the 15-degree writing and drawing angle with Surface Pen.

Users can stay connected even when traveling and when WiFi is unavailable as the 1.7-pound device comes with an option for 4G LTE.

The ultra-light Surface Pro 7+ also has USB-C and USB-A ports for charging devices or connecting accessories.

The device, which includes Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365 applications, sports a 12.3” PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels.

Microsoft integrated front and rear-facing cameras into the device with 1080p full high-definition video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Mics. — Arjay L. Balinbin

Note: Microsoft provided BusinessWorld with a test unit for this review.