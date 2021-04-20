PASSENGERS whose test results show they are positive for the coronavirus should not attempt to board their flights, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Tuesday. As of April 15, MIAA said there have been 138 individuals, mostly bound for international destinations, intercepted at different security and airline checkpoints of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). “They cited several reasons, most common of which is that they just learned about their test result when they were already at NAIA,” MIAA said in a statement. “Others averred that they did not bother to look at their test results while others claimed that their recruitment agencies instructed them to proceed to NAIA and wait for the results there.” MIAA General Manager Eddie V. Monreal said, “Let us not take chances. The airport security and airline check-in staff will always check on your requirements and truth will be known in the process.” The Tourism department is keen on adopting a platform developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that will enable passengers to digitally manage their travel documents and share their test and vaccination results. IATA’s platform also allows passengers to find testing centers and laboratories at their departure or arrival locations that can conduct coronavirus tests in accordance with the requirements of their destination. — Arjay L. Balinbin