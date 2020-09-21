MetroPac foundation, Agri dep’t, Agrea in sustainable food tieup

METRO PACIFIC Investments Foundation (MPIF) said it entered into a partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Agrea Agricultural System International, Inc. on a food sustainability project.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed by MPIF President Melody M. del Rosario, Agrea President Cherrie D. Atilano, and Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar in support of MPIF’s Bayan Tanim! project.

Bayan Tanim! aims to equip communities and displaced workers with the capacity to grow vegetables at home, both for consumption and for livelihood opportunities among those left unemployed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Forging this partnership allows us to help vulnerable sectors recuperate (from) the current situation, while also strengthening our shared advocacy for food sustainability,” Ms. Del Rosario said.

Under the MoU, MPIF will seek out community beneficiaries and lead the distribution of agricultural starter kits.

The DA, through the Agricultural Training Institute, will provide 1,000 agricultural starter kits with vegetable seedlings and other farming materials.

It will also offer online courses and provide materials on farming techniques.

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) will also contribute vegetable seedlings, conduct training on farming techniques, and provide technical assistance to MPIF-identified community gardens.

Agrea will serve as the main supplier of vegetable seedlings, conduct quality control on the planting kits, and sustain the program’s operations with MPIF.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is reminding us to go back to the basics, the most basic is growing our own food which contributes to a healthy diet at home, environmental impact and savings in our household budget,” Ms. Atilano said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









