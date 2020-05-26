Metro Manila mayors seek further lockdown easing

THE mayors of various cities in Metro Manila want the government to further ease the lockdown in the capital region starting June.

All 17 mayors were ready in case a return to a general community quarantine is ordered, Jose Arturo S. Garcia, Jr., general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said at a televised briefing aired on CNN Philippines on Tuesday night.

The Metro Manila Council, which is made up of the 17 mayors, does not have the power to decide on whether to ease the lockdown.

An inter-agency task force made up of Cabinet secretaries is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said earlier in the day.

Mr. Garcia said there were concerns about the operations of buses and jeepneys, but taxis, tricycles ride-hailing and shuttle services would be allowed.

There is also a plan to adopt a modified number coding scheme for private vehicles, which will be allowed on streets seven days a week as long as they contain at least two passengers, he said.

This is given the limited number of public vehicles that will be allowed to operate once the general lockdown is put in place.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte locked down the entire Luzon island in mid-March, suspending work, classes and public transportation to contain a coronavirus pandemic.

Metro Manila remains under an altered lockdown until the end of the month, during which some businesses have been allowed to reopen with minimal workforce. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









