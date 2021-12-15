The Networks Group of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has been awarded with an ISO 9001:2015 certification for incorporating quality management system in its operations. This is a testament of Meralco’s commitment in #KeepingTheLightsOn and in providing service excellence to its customers, the community, and the country despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Present during the ceremonial awarding on December 9, 2021 at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City were (in photo from R to L) Ms. Sheena C. Santos, Meralco Substation Services Asset Management Staff Engineer and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification Project Manager; Mr. Marvin G. Gonsalves, SAVP and Head of Networks Project Portfolio Management and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification Project Sponsor; Mr. Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco SVP and Head of Networks; Mr. Gilmore A. Rivera, SOCOTEC Philippines, Inc. Operations Director; Mr. Jose S. Reyes Jr., Meralco VP and Head of Networks Technology and Asset Management and Networks QMS Manager; and Ms. Jerah L. Duran, SOCOTEC Philippines, Inc. Marketing Officer.

ISO 9001 is an international standard on Quality Management System (QMS) which shows the ability of an organization to consistently provide quality products and services that meet the requirements of customers. The certification was issued on May 25, 2021 by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc. under the recognition of United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) following a series of audits.

