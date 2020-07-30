Meralco provides continuous power supply to COVID-19 treatment centers

Meralco crews are seen conducting service upgrades at the Philippine Arena Complex, Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan. The mega tent quarantine facility dubbed as We Heal as One Center, is a 300-bed facility that serves as a temporary treatment facility for COVID-19 patients. The service upgrade works include the installation of 11 concrete poles, 240-meters 3-phase overhead lines, 9 distribution transformers, and 3 metering facilities. The center is one of the many vital hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and testing centers in the Meralco franchise area.









