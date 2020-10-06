Meralco powers up province of Laguna’s reinforced COVID-19 response

Meralco ramps up efforts in providing safe, adequate and reliable electricity supply to Laguna’s 90-bed COVID-19 temporary quarantine and treatment facility located in Calamba. The project involves the installation of metering facilities, eight concrete poles, eight spans of covered conductors, and two 75-kVA distribution transformers. The facility boosts government efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside a mega health facility in the same city. Powering COVID-19 quarantine and treatment facilities within the franchise area is one of Meralco’s top priority projects, as the company continues its relentless support to the government and private sector in the fight against COVID-19.