Meralco powers LSI shelters

Seen are Meralco crews conducting energization works at the CCP Complex, Pasay City, as the power firm continues to provide reliable electricity to container vans serving as temporary shelters for Locally Stranded Individuals or LSIs. These operations include the installation of six concrete poles and 350-meters of bundled wires. This LSI facility is one of the many vital establishments in the Meralco franchise area given high priority when it comes to providing safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity, especially during this time of pandemic.









