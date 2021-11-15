The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Megaworld Corp. said they have agreed to jointly build a 249-megavolt ampere power substation in Taguig City.

The substation will occupy a 1,694-square meter site on the 50-hectare McKinley Hill development in Taguig City. It will be a Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, Meralco said in a statement Monday.

The GIS substation will support the power demands of about 40 residential towers, 23 office towers including international schools, foreign embassies, malls, and other establishments in McKinley Hill such as McKinley Hill Village, McKinley West Village, Venice Grand Canal, McKinley West Campus, Viceroy Residences, Venice Luxury Residences, and Enderun Colleges.

The project will also help load power onto the two Meralco transformer banks at the Malibay substation in Pasay City.

“This initiative will help a variety of sectors and communities prosper and recover from the impact of the pandemic,” Megaworld Senior Vice-President and Head of Operations Management Jennifer L. Romualdez said.

Meralco Senior Vice-President and Head of Networks Ronnie L. Aperocho said Meralco is “one with Megaworld in its goal to develop sustainable and progressive cities, which will complement the local community and national development.”

Construction of the substation will start in February and is scheduled for completion after eight months. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago