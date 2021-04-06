Meralco commissions new LIIP substation GIS

Seen in the photo are linemen and engineers from Meralco and Miescor during the ongoing commissioning of a new double bus indoor Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) of LIIP Substation located at Binan, Laguna. This project will ensure the continuous power supply of the customers served by the said substation even during contingency, preventing possible power outages to many industrial customers in the area of Sta. Rosa and Binan, Laguna.Despite the heightened community quarantine measures due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Meralco and its subsidiaries are continuously working hard to improve its distribution system in order to provide its customers with the highest level of service.