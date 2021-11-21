MEGAWORLD Corp. is planning a central business district called the Northwin Main Street, which will be located within its 85-hectare Northwin Global City township in Bulacan.

In an e-mailed statement on Saturday, Megaworld said the 16-hectare commercial district will offer 145 shophouse and commercial lots due for turnover in 2026. The company’s sales from the project are estimated to reach P6 billion.

“Since the township is just conveniently located along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and just 20 kilometers away from Metro Manila, this will be the nearest business district outside of the capital where companies and businesses can build their shops and officers,” Megaworld Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Noli D. Hernandez said.

“We also encourage entrepreneurs to become part of this global business district, which will soon be just 20 minutes away from the much-anticipated New Manila International Airport in Bulacan,” he added.

The commercial district will complement Megaworld’s P98-billion Northwin Global City township, which will also feature residential condominiums, hotels, malls, mixed-use commercial buildings, educational institutions, and office towers.

Megaworld said Northwin Main Street is designed to mimic Fifth Avenue in New York City, emphasizing its walkability. It will feature promenades and walking parks, with 44% of the district allocated for green and open spaces.

Its shophouse lots will be offered from 250 square meters (sq.m.) to 550 sq.m. Shophouses, which will be designed with a French-inspired architecture, may be built up to three-storeys high to accommodate retail, food, and beverage retailers.

Megaworld said the topmost floor of shophouses may also be used for residential or office purposes.

Meanwhile, its commercial lots span from 450 sq.m. to 750 sq.m. and may go up to five-storeys high and may be used for office or boutique hotels.

Shophouses and commercial lots will be lined up in pedestrian-friendly streets and it will also feature gardens and parks.

Megaworld shares on Friday closed lower by 0.60% or two centavos, finishing at P3.30 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte