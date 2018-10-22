Megaworld eyes P700-M sales in new Cavite development

By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

Listed property developer Megaworld Corp. is expecting to generate P700 million in sales from its recently-launched 10-storey condominium in General Trias, Cavite.

In a disclosure to the Stock Exchange on Monday, The Verdin at Maple Grove, located in its 140-hectare Maple Grove township, will be designed to complement the Cavite’s “green” central business district (CBD).

“A huge part of the masterplan will be Makati-inspired, where green parks and interconnected streets are surrounded by malls, office buildings and residential towers,” said Rachelle Peñaflorida, Megaworld vice president for sales and marketing.

“There will be fresh air to breathe, and enough space to relax and meditate,” she said. “There will be pocket gardens and areas to commune with nature.”

Accessible through Coastal Road and CAVITEX, Megaworld said that the township is only 30 to 45 minutes away from Makati CBD and Fort Bonifacio.

The Maple Grove township, containing 363 ‘prime lots’ for companies businesses to locate in, was announced just last year. The project was intended to be surrounded by seven open parks.

Megaworld said it’s new residential project will make use of solar-powered outlets in the outdoor amenity deck and energy-generating equipment in its outdoor fitness area. Recycled and indigenous materials will also be used for the pool deck and children’s playground.

Set to be complete by 2023, the condominium will comprise 140 units, ranging from 32 square meters to 79 square meters.