MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. has partnered up German firm MultiCON to use the latter’s high-speed mixing technology to manufacture concrete at a cheaper rate while emitting less carbon dioxide.

The venture lets Megawide exclusively use MultiCON’s advanced concrete mixing system OptiCon for its projects.

The company said that European countries are currently using OptiCon for their respective horizontal and vertical developments.

“As part of our thrust of helping build a First-World Philippines, we are always looking for First-World expertise and technologies that we can introduce and utilize for our operations, projects, and products,” said Edgar B. Saavedra, Megawide chairman and chief executive officer, said in a disclosure on Monday.

He added that using the OptiCon will be of benefit to the firm financially and environment-wise.

The mixing system uses specialized equipment that combines ingredients at a higher speed, and helps “activate” the cement.

“The system uses less water, less cement and additives, so it releases less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is beneficial to our environment. Since the cement reaction is more activated, it becomes more cost and process efficient,” MultiCON Managing Director Leopold Halser said.

According to him, the OptiCon can help reduce raw material costs and minimize carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% during production.

Megawide said it plans to internally use the technology in its precast plants, and is looking at making it available to all contractors of its ready-mix plants in the future.

“If we can produce stronger concrete with better performance, this could translate to improved margins and reduced emissions. This is a step towards promoting the advancement of the local concrete and construction industry, which is in line with our mission of inclusivity towards a First-World Philippines,” Megawide Executive Vice-President Markus Hennig said.

Megawide describes itself as one of the largest contractors for private sector construction projects in the country. It serves as the Philippine government’s private partner for flagship infrastructure projects, namely: the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

Shares of Megawide at the local bourse shed 0.97% or six centavos to finish at P6.10 apiece on Monday. — Angelica Y. Yang