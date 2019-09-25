Meet Lamborghini’s new ‘super SUV’ (yes, SUV) 1 of 5

IT has taken nearly a quarter of a century for Lamborghini to build another SUV. But where the brand’s LM002 — derisively nicknamed the “Lambo Rambo” — of 1986-1993 was a hardcore off-road machine whose roots are traced to a stillborn military project, the newly released Urus is billed by the company as the planet’s first super sport-utility vehicle. That Lamborghini would declare the Urus as such is quite telling of this new SUV’s capability. The LM002 was no slouch; it packed a 5.2-liter V12 lifted off the iconic Countach. Here, then, is a rundown of what makes the Urus special:

MORE POWER, LESS WEIGHT

A 4.0-liter gasoline V8, mounted in front, propels the Urus. While this aluminum engine is down four cylinders compared to that found in the LM002, it makes more grunt — 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and a prodigious 850 Nm from a low 2,250 rpm to 4,500 rpm (by comparison, the LM002’s spun out 444 hp and 498 Nm). A chunk of the credit here goes to a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers (guaranteeing response from low revs), variable valve timing and trick cylinder liners (which keep the engine’s weight down). Cylinder deactivation, meanwhile, cuts fuel consumption and emission. And because the Urus itself weighs less than 2,200 kilograms — around 800 kilograms lighter than the LM002 — the super SUV requires only 3.6 seconds to sprint from rest to 100 kph, and 12.8 seconds to reach 200 kph. Top speed is pegged at 305 kph. Braking benefits from the low mass as well; Lamborghini said the vehicle can come to a halt from 100 kph in 33.7 meters.

ALL-TERRAIN PROWESS

Harnessing the engine’s output is an eight-speed automatic gearbox that is both electrically and hydraulically controlled. It has very short low gear ratios and longer high gears, making it suitable for pavement and off-road use, and a slip-controlled converter lock-up clutch and torque converter guarantee immediate response once the engine spins up. The gearbox sends grunt to a four-wheel drive system fitted with torque vectoring, equating to traction no matter the type of surface or weather condition. A Torsen central self-locking differential provides more control in off-road driving. Torque is split 40/60 between the independent front and rear axles in default mode, but the system can transfer 70% of the engine power to the front, or 87% of it to the rear. Driving modes — Strada, Terra (off-road) and Neve (snow) — can reduce understeer in normal driving, or allow for oversteer during more aggressive maneuvers when set in Sport or Corsa (race). In Sabbia (sand) mode, the system is calibrated to work on terrains marked by very low grip levels.

ADAPTIVE, CUSTOMIZABLE SUSPENSION

The Urus’s damping system continuously adjusts to different driving conditions — harder when cornering and softer in a straight line — and automatically reacts to the driving mode selected when set in Anima. But the system can be fully customized by the driver, too, via the cheekily named Ego mode.

REAR-WHEEL STEERING

Where the LM002 filched parts off the Countach, the Urus has adopted the rear-wheel steering system of Lamborghini’s Aventador S supercar. In this system, the rear wheels can turn in either direction by 3.0 degrees, depending on the speed the vehicle is traveling or the driving mode selected. At low speeds the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction the front wheels are turned, reducing the turning circle. At high speeds the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels, making the Urus more agile. All right, the technology is hardly new, but it’s also rarely employed. In a vehicle that’s billed as a super SUV, this promises better performance.

DISTINCT SOUNDTRACK

The Urus’ engine varies its soundtrack depending on the selected driving mode, accomplished via the Tamburo. Strada mode is the quietest while Corsa is full-bore guttural and sporty. Of course, the soundtrack is not the only thing that changes with each driving mode. The vehicle’s attitude — from engine and gearbox response settings, suspension stiffness to traction and stability controls — is altered as well.









SUPERCAR LOOKS

Lamborghinis, from the Countach onwards, are never shy. It stands to reason that a super SUV Lambo should be more extroverted than any model in the current range, and the Urus delivers in this respect. Fusing cues taken from the LM002 and the brand’s supercars, the Urus adopts the two-thirds body/one-third window ratio of Lamborghinis. Its imposing front end features a peaked mound over the hood, evoking the Lamborghini Miura and Aventador. Diagonal lines along the hood, first used on the Countach, are a signature of the brand, too. The Y-shaped front air intakes, also a feature of the LM002, are detailed with the Italian flag. Viewed from the side, the Urus has an unmistakable coupe silhouette that’s accented by frameless doors and a crisp character line that rises toward the rear glass windows. At the back, the model is marked by more complex lines typical of Lamborghinis, and the roof line, which widens at the base (similar to the Countach and the Lamborghini Murciélago), rests on really broad shoulders. Y-shaped tail lights, a rear diffuser inspired by Lamborghini race cars, and integrated twin exhaust pipes further polish the Urus’s styling. Best, this exterior package provides luxurious space for up to five occupants.

FOOTWEAR

Suitably, the Urus is fitted with substantial footwear; wheel options range from 21-23 inches, all of which can be fitted with summer, winter, all-season, all-terrain or sport tires developed specifically for the model by Pirelli. Carbon ceramic brakes come as standard, and Lamborghini said these are “the largest and most powerful available.”

GETTING TECHIE

The Lamborghini Smartphone Interface connects with iOS and Android smart phones, and supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Baidu-Carlife. The standard audio system counts eight speakers driven by four channels, but a Bang & Olufsen unit with 3-D sound, 1,700-watt output and 21 speakers is available. Meanwhile, a driver assistance system can take care of chores like switching head lights on or off, detecting obstacles when parking, or preventing, if not mitigating, collisions through the PreCognition feature.