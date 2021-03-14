Meat industry backs imports from bird flu-free regions of countries reporting outbreaks

MEAT importers are lobbying to allow the entry of poultry imports from regions within a producer country unaffected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu).

Jesus C. Cham, president of the Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA), said in a letter to the Agriculture department that poultry imports must be allowed if they are not from the part of the source country reporting outbreaks.

Mr. Cham added that imports should be allowed subject to tests conducted on each container load.

He added that the international health certificate that comes with any imports should declare that testing was performed with no traces of bird flu detected.

“The supply situation has become very tight as a result of the numerous bans. We recall that this procedure was last adopted in 2017. The approval will go a long way in ensuring the continuous supply of poultry,” Mr. Cham said.

The most recent ban implemented by the Agriculture department was issued on March 5, with the suspension of the entry of poultry imports from the UK.

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar banned UK poultry imports after bird flu was detected in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. Previously, the ban only covered imports from England.

Some of the other countries that have outstanding poultry import bans include the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

Asked for additional comment, Mr. Cham told BusinessWorld in a mobile phone message that the industry is counting on the DA to follow the science-based guidelines of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

“There are quite a few (bans) – almost all origin countries from Europe are banned. The government should not allow the producers to dominate the narrative. Producers constantly use animal disease as a cover for their protectionist agenda to block competition,” Mr. Cham said.

Felix O. Tiukinhoy, Jr., president of the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc. (PAMPI), said in a mobile phone message that the group also prefers a zonal ban instead of countrywide bans.

Mr. Tiukinhoy said the recent ban on UK poultry imports, together with the other bans, is affecting poultry supply to meat processors.

“The UK, together with the Netherlands and Germany – which have been banned for several months now, comprise about 60% of our mechanically deboned meat (MDM) chicken supply. This is a major source of animal protein for processors,” Mr. Tiukinhoy said.

“Supply has been severely affected and prices from other countries have increased more than 100%. Our inventories are running out and if supply does not stabilize, prices of processed meat like canned meat loaf, hotdogs, siomai, etc. will increase around 20% to 25%,” he added.

In a virtual briefing Friday, Mr. Dar said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is currently studying the possibility of allowing imports from unaffected regions of a country with an ongoing outbreak.

“We are looking at the possibility of giving permits as long as we confirm that there is no incidence of the virus in these areas,” Mr. Dar said.

As of Jan. 31, chicken imports have totaled 16.94 million kilograms, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave