MEAT IMPORTS in the eight months to August period rose 44.8% year on year to 800,152.24 metric tons (MT) led by pork, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

The BAI said in a report that pork imports for the period rose 184.1% year on year to 389,556.86 MT.

Pork cuts accounted for 40.5% or 157,832.61 MT of pork imports, followed by offal at 32.2% or 125,575.62 MT, and fats at 11.2% or 43,716.38 MT.

Chicken imports fell 2.6% to 260,881.85 MT, turkey imports rose 69.9% to 1,272.65 MT, while buffalo imports rose 99.4% to 36,183.6 MT.

Mechanically deboned meat (MDM) of chicken accounted for 53.4% or 139,411.95 MT of all chicken imports, though MDM imports fell 23.3% year on year.

MDM is used by meat processors in production of processed meat products such as sausages, dim sum, luncheon meat, and chicken nuggets.

Beef imports during the period fell 11.9% year on year to 111,880.25 MT, while lamb imports fell 79.7% to 321.15 MT.

Duck imports dropped 38.6% to 55.89 MT.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte issued two executive orders that increased the minimum access volume quota for pork by 200,000 MT and lowered the tariff rates for in-quota and out-of-quota pork imports in an effort to increase supply and keep prices stable. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave